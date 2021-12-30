Herring files lawsuit against Town of Windsor for 'pattern of discriminatory policing'

The suit follows an incident where two Windsor Police officers pulled over Army Lt. Caron Nazario for a traffic violation, pointed guns at him & pepper-sprayed him.

WINDSOR, Virginia — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a lawsuit against the Town of Windsor for having a "pattern of unconstitutional and discriminatory policing."

The lawsuit -- coming in Herring's last days before Republican Jason Miyares takes the job -- is a follow-up to when two Windsor Police officers pulled over Army Lt. Caron Nazario for not having a visible rear license plate, then pointed guns at him, and pepper-sprayed him.

Nazario had a temporary license plate taped to his back window, court records show. He was in uniform, stayed calm through the interaction, and told the officers who were pointing guns at him that he was afraid to get out of his vehicle.

After an internal investigation, the town of Windsor fired one of the officers, Joe Gutierrez, for not following police policy.

Shortly after that, in April, Herring's office asked the police department for use-of-force records going back 10 years and complaints that involved traffic stops, use of force, and "treatment on the basis of race, color, and/or national origin."

On Thursday, Herring's office said they had chosen to sue the town in a "first of its kind lawsuit."

A spokesman said the power to take this action came from a new state law that allows the attorney general to "stop systemic violations of Virginians' civil rights."

“While our investigation was spurred by the egregious treatment against Lt. Nazario that we all saw in bodycam footage, we discovered that this incident was indicative of much larger problems within the department,” Herring wrote.

“Our months-long investigation uncovered huge disparities in enforcement against African American drivers, and a troubling lack of policies and procedures to prevent discriminatory or unconstitutional policing," he continued. "We even discovered evidence that officers were actually being trained to go 'fishing' and engage in pretextual stops. That is why I have now filed suit to ensure accountability and to protect Virginians’ rights."

The spokesman said Herring's office found evidence that Windsor Police officers would disproportionately pull over Black drivers for traffic stops (by 200%-500%) and disproportionately search the cars of Black drivers.

Investigators also allegedly found discrepancies in the number of traffic stops reported to the town council, and those reported to the Virginia State Police.

Herring's lawsuit is looking for these remedies:

A court order to ban Windsor Police from policing in a discriminatory way

Court-ordered policy changes to make traffic stops constitutionally fair, regulate use-of-force policies, report use-of-force incidents to the state, and allow the public to file complaints (which will be taken seriously)

A court order for a third party to monitor the police department to make sure it's complying with the Virginia Human Rights Act and other constitutional standards

A $50,000 penalty for each violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act

You can read the official complaint below.