Virginia State Police offering riders free safety course after 21 motorcyclist deaths in past 7 weeks

The “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle courses will be offered through October.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to participate in a free “Ride 2 Save Lives” course in response to 21 motorcyclists who have lost their lives in traffic crashes the past seven weeks.

Nine of those incidents have been in single-vehicle crashes, Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch said in a news release.

VSP is urging all motorists and passengers to remain alert for motorcyclists due to their size and visibility (check your blind spot!).

VSP said it's really important drivers pulling onto, or across, a road be on the lookout for motorcycles, as they can be obstructed by other vehicles or glare. The same goes for changing lanes.

As a way to ensure safety to riders, the motorcycle self-assessment courses are being offered now through October 2021.

All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class "M" endorsement, appropriate riding attire and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved to participate in this program.

Here's the schedule for Hampton Roads: