After furloughing 95% of workers, Busch Gardens' parent company seeks fed loan

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment is seeking a loan from a federal program meant to help businesses retain workers during pandemic-related shutdowns.

But a labor group said this week that the theme park company is undeserving because it furloughed 95% of its employees.

SeaWorld operates a dozen SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks across the U.S., including Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The company said late last month that it was actively trying to get assistance from the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program.