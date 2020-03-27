Seaworld Entertainment set to furlough 90 percent of its employees amid COVID-19 pandemic; Busch Gardens to remain closed

The company operates 13 theme parks and water parks across the country, including Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Beginning April 1, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. will be furloughing 90 percent of its current employees in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs were announced in a financial SEC filing on Friday.

In the filing, the company highlights that furloughed employees will not receive pay from the company after March 31, although they are -- subject to local regulations -- eligible for unemployment.

As for the length of the furlough? The company is not sure, stating: "The furlough period is uncertain at this time due to the temporary park closures and will be reassessed as business conditions dictate."

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. said it looks forward to welcoming back its employees and guests when it is determined to be safe to open. All of its parks will remain closed until further notice.

You can read the full statement here: