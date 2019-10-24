WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A contractor who was working at Busch Gardens Williamsburg suffered a fall and had to be airlifted to the hospital on Thursday morning.

The James City County Fire Department said the accident happened around 8 a.m. The worker was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale.

The worker's condition is not known at this time.

Cindy Sarko, the Communications Lead for Busch Gardens, issued the following statement:

"We were notified by a contractor working on our property that one of its workers suffered an injury this morning. We understand that the worker was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further observation. His condition is not known at this time. Our thoughts are with the individual and his family."

