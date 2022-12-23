Too cold for Christmas Town: Busch Gardens will be closed on Christmas Eve

The theme park plans to open back up on Sunday, December 25, at 2 p.m.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The bitter chill that has descended on Hampton Roads is forcing one popular destination to close on Christmas Eve.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that the theme park will not be open on Saturday, December 24 "due to inclement weather".

As cold as Friday has been in the region, meteorologists say Saturday will be even chillier, with highs not expected to get above the 20s and wind chills making it feel even colder.

It will warm up slightly on Christmas Day, with highs expected to be around 36 degrees. Busch Gardens says it plans to reopen on Sunday, December 25 at 2 p.m.

The park added that anybody who has date-specific tickets for December 24 will automatically get it extended for use on any date through January 1, 2023.