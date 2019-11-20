WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens fans have another reason to get excited for the Williamsburg park's next attraction.

The park's owners, SeaWorld, recently showed off the train cars that will be used for the brand new Pantheon roller coaster.

The cars were unveiled at a theme park expo in Orlando.

RELATED: Busch Gardens' new 'Pantheon' roller coaster begins to take shape

Pantheon is currently being built in the Festa Italia section of Busch Gardens. When completed, it's expected to be the fastest multi-launch roller coaster in the world, topping out at speeds of 73 miles per hour.

Pantheon is themed on the Roman gods and is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2020.

RELATED: Busch Gardens releases photos of latest Pantheon construction update

As we look forward to Pantheon's completion and opening next year, we've also looked back and dug into the 13News Now archives, compiling a series of news reports showing the evolution of Busch Gardens' Italy section, from its first creation nearly 40 years ago to the thrilling addition of Tempesto in 2015:

RELATED: 10 years later: Remembering the Big Bad Wolf at Busch Gardens