The wait is over! Busch Gardens Williamsburg's new Pantheon roller coaster officially opens to the public

Pantheon, Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest and most epic roller coaster, is finally open to the public, after a two-year pandemic-driven delay.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The wait is finally over!

Pantheon, Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest and most epic roller coaster, is finally open to the public, after a two-year pandemic-driven delay.

Themed after the ancient Roman gods, Busch Gardens says Pantheon is the world's fastest multi-launch roller coaster, with a top speed of 73 mph and standing at 180 feet. It features a 95-degree drop, four launches, five air-time hills, and two inversions.

It's the eighth coaster in the park, joining Loch Ness Monster, Alpengeist, Apollo's Chariot, Griffon, Verbolten, Tempesto, and Invadr.

Pantheon was originally set for a grand opening in Spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.

"The opening of Pantheon has been much anticipated, and we are thrilled to add such an innovative attraction to our thrill ride portfolio," park president Kevin Lembke previously said in a news release. "With multiple launches, a beyond vertical drop, speed changes and other unique ride components, this coaster creates an unforgettable ride experience."

The steel coaster was manufactured by Intamin Worldwide and according to the park, it "incorporates Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune, with an aspect of the track reflecting their respective powers."

While Friday marks the official opening of the ride to all visitors, many Busch Gardens pass members have had early preview rides since the beginning of the month.