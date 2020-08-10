City of Williamsburg urges citizens to celebrate Halloween with low-risk activities

Williamsburg city officials offered some safe ways to celebrate Halloween while protecting yourself and others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg is joining a growing list of cities around Hampton Roads issuing health and safety recommendations for how to celebrate Halloween during the pandemic.

The cities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach have already advised their citizens to closely follow CDC and health guidelines while offering up different low-risk activities.

The CDC and the Virginia Department of Health have categorized certain activities as either low-risk, moderate-risk or high-risk.

Trick-or-treating is one of those activities that's considered high-risk. However, the city says households can prepare goodie bags to line up for kids to grab at the door instead of going for hand-to-hand contact when giving out candy.

Families are asked to take kids trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.