Da Vinci's Cradle ride at Busch Gardens Williamsburg permanently closes

It's the end of an era!

After nearly 40 years, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is saying goodbye to one of its staple attractions.

A spokeswoman for Busch Gardens said Da Vinci's Cradle, located in the Italy section of the park, closed permanently.

"It’s always fun to open a new ride, but sometimes we have to say goodbye to one as well," the spokeswoman said. "Da Vinci’s Cradle has thrilled guests for over 30 years, but after careful consideration we’ve made the decision to close the attraction permanently. While there are no current plans to replace this attraction, we look forward to the addition of new attractions and experiences in the years to come."

Located between the Battering Ram and Flying Machine, Da Vinci's Cradle was a flying carpet-style attraction that opened in 1983.

A now-archived version of Busch Gardens' website described Da Vinci's Cradle as being "born from the sketchbooks of the maestro himself, Da Vinci's cradle carries you along a ride right back to the Renaissance."

It went on to describe it as offering "passengers anything but a peaceful rocking experience. This cradle defies the laws of gravity as it plunges to the ground and soars to the skies."