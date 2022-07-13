x
Hand grenade found in Williamsburg parking lot, avoid area

The device had been found in the parking lot of Midtown Row on Monticello Avenue.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police in Williamsburg are investigating a hand grenade that was found Wednesday morning, according to the city.

At 10:14 a.m., the City of Williamsburg tweeted that the device had been found in the parking lot of Midtown Row on Monticello Avenue. It was located on the Earth Fare Side. 

That's a shopping complex that is right down the street from the William & Mary School of Education. 

Businesses nearby have evacuated, and this is an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area at this time. 

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story, and 13News Now will have updates as they come in.

