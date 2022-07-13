Hand grenade found in Williamsburg parking lot, avoid area

The device had been found in the parking lot of Midtown Row on Monticello Avenue.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police in Williamsburg are investigating a hand grenade that was found Wednesday morning, according to the city.

At 10:14 a.m., the City of Williamsburg tweeted that the device had been found in the parking lot of Midtown Row on Monticello Avenue. It was located on the Earth Fare Side.

That's a shopping complex that is right down the street from the William & Mary School of Education.

Businesses nearby have evacuated, and this is an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area at this time.