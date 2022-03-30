'The Cheese Shop' in Williamsburg to resume making sandwiches

The popular Colonial Williamsburg business temporarily suspended its sandwich-making service in December because of staffing shortages.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An iconic business in Colonial Williamsburg has a happy update for its customers: The Cheese Shop is making sandwiches again!

The business temporarily suspended its sandwich-making service in December because of staffing shortages. It also had to reduce hours because of those shortages.

"We are endlessly grateful for the business we have received over the last half-century, but in order to provide service and product at the standard of quality we expect of ourselves, we need to take a temporary break from sandwiches," the company wrote at the time.

But the hiatus is over and The Cheese Shop will feature two different sandwiches each day, according to its website.