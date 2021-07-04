'VCU Health at William & Mary' clinic opening in Williamsburg for students, residents

A new clinic, VCU Health at William & Mary is offering extensive health care services to students, faculty and staff, along with community members.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary and Virginia Commonwealth University Health System have teamed up to provide extensive health care services to students and local residents in the area.

University officials said starting this week, a new clinic will be open, 'VCU Health at William & Mary,' offering new services at 332 North Henry Street in Williamsburg. Some of the services used to be offered at VCU's 1162 Professional Drive location.

“The pandemic has shown us how essential strong partnerships are to W&M and to Williamsburg — especially in the area of wellbeing,” said W&M President Katherine A. Rowe. “We are thrilled to partner with VCU Health to offer expanded health services to students and new medical options to faculty, staff and community members. Throughout the last year, our community has committed to pursuing healthy behaviors together, because we share responsibility for the wellbeing of the community. It’s a major step forward for our students to have access to VCU Health’s world-class care.”

This is happening as part of a 10-year partnership project.

The medical office has 22 exam rooms and allows students to receive services for behavioral health, orthopedics, virtual urgent care, sports medicine and more.

In addition to students and community members, the health services will also be available to W&M faculty and staff. Primary care will also be offered in the future.

“Advancing the health, wellness and well-being of all people we serve is a commitment that VCU and William & Mary share,” said Michael Rao, Ph.D., President of Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System. “This partnership makes academic health care more accessible to everyone who calls Williamsburg home.”

The clinic has not only opened health services to the community, but it has created 17 new employment opportunities in the area.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment, you can visit the VCU Health website or call 757-220-1246.