WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Several buildings at William & Mary were evacuated due to a safety concern at the Sadler Center construction site.

According to a university alert, the buildings are the Sadler Center, McLeod Tyler Wellness Center, Cohen Career Center and Aromas Daily Grind. Campus authorities are looking into the concern.

The university said there's no imminent threat to campus, but people are asked to avoid the area.