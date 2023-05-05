William & Mary's Hearth Dedication: Memorial to the Enslaved

The artifact recognizes the men, women and children who were enslaved by the university for more than a century, and the role they played in the school's history.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's a powerful tribute on the campus of William and Mary -- The Hearth Memorial Vessel was formally dedicated on May 4.

The actual memorial resembles a brick fireplace and includes the names of those known to have been enslaved by the school. Thirteen new names have been added to the structure and more will be added as the research continues.

William & Mary's Chief Diversity Officer Chon Glover said, "It's been a 4-year project and this has been a transformational addition to campus.. It really gives us an opportunity to see a full and robust history. And that's what we've been trying to do for a long time."