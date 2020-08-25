William & Mary unveils design for memorial to enslaved African Americans

A finalized design concept has been unveiled for the Memorial to the African Americans Enslaved by William & Mary. Construction is supposed to start next year.

The university said in a news release that the memorial was presented to the Board of Visitors on Tuesday. Construction is slated to begin next year.

University president Katherine A. Rowe said that the memorial’s final concept design gives dignity to those who were enslaved “without romanticizing that painful history.”