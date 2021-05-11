Former delegate Sears wins in GOP lieutenant governor race

Winsome Sears served a single term representing parts of Hampton Roads in the House of Delegates nearly two decades ago.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Former Del. Winsome Sears has won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Sears served a single term representing parts of Hampton Roads in the House of Delegates nearly two decades ago but beat five other candidates including two more prominent state legislators. Sears finished ahead of former Del. Tim Hugo.

Sears is a former Marine and was the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly after her election in 2001.

Sears joins gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares on the GOP ticket this fall.