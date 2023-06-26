Fire damages apartment in Yorktown early Monday evening

York County Fire and Life Safety responded to a callout for a multi-family residential structure fire at Yorktown Square Apartments just before 6:30 p.m.

YORKTOWN, Va. — One person is being assisted by the Red Cross after their apartment in Yorktown was damaged by a fire early Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson for York County Fire and Life Safety, they responded to a callout for a multi-family residential structure fire at Yorktown Square Apartments, located on Barham Boulevard a couple of blocks off of Goosley Road just before 6:30 p.m.

When they got on the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the attic area. and upon investigation, they found fire in that area. They quickly brought it under control.

The apartment suffered minimal fire damage and moderate smoke damage.

The occupant got out of the apartment safely and is being assisted by the Red Cross. It's not known if they were displaced.