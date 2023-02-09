Princess Cruises to create port call in Yorktown in 2024

There will be five separate day-long stops offered on two of their cruise ship types, the Island Princess and Emerald Princess, to spend a day with history.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A popular cruise line will be creating a port call in 2024 in Virginia's Historic Triangle.

Princess Cruises announced there will be five separate day-long stops in Yorktown offered on two of their cruise ship types, the Island Princess and Emerald Princess.

"Princess is already well known for our unique itineraries that appeal to our guests who gravitate toward interesting historical and cultural opportunities and Yorktown is perfectly in tune with that philosophy, offering not only a glimpse at the Revolutionary War but also dining, shopping and activity options with wide-ranging appeal. It's a win-win for everyone," John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said.

This will bring an expected economic boost to the Yorktown, Jamestown and Colonial Williamsburg areas ahead of the 250th anniversaries of the Revolutionary War and the Declaration of Independence.

"Our community is rooted in history and it is an important part of our visitor mix. We are honored that Princess Cruises sees the value in bringing their customers to Yorktown," Kristi Olsen-Hayes, the director of York County Economic & Tourism Development, said.