YWCA hosts 'Racial Equity and Social Transformation' conference

At a time when the world, "equity" has become a hot topic, the YWCA hopes to bring the community together to advance issues in policies, institutions, and culture.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — This week, the YWCA of South Hampton Roads leaders hope to put a "REST" to key issues they say are facing our communities.

Organizers say this two-day conference at Norfolk State University focuses on “Racial Equity and Social Transformation.”

"...Really serves as a training ground for us to build anti-racist community, right here in Hampton Roads,” said Michelle Ellis Young, YWCA of South Hampton Roads CEO.

As communities prepare to celebrate Juneteenth next week, Young said this is an opportunity to educate and equip people to tackle problems in Hampton Roads.

“Affordable housing, healthcare, childcare, economic justice, those are the types of things we’re dealing with,” Young said.

The REST conference partners with Norfolk State’s Center for African-American Public Policy and features panels and workshops.

At a time when the world, "equity" has become a hot topic, the YWCA hopes to bring the community together to advance issues in policies, institutions, and culture.

“The impacts of racism and systemic racism in our communities, and how do we move beyond just the words and conversations, really into meaningful actions that cause system change,” Young said.

Young said they want to help people learn best practices for long-term change, which starts with honest conversations.

“When we start to call a thing, a thing then we start to really be able to lean into everyone’s humanity. But then, how do we come together for the good of everyone in order for the playing field to be level?” Young said.