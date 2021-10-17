'Military Festival' coming to Norfolk Memorial Day Weekend 2022

According to a release, city officials and organizers are expected to announce the annual event, featuring national touring artists, Monday morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — A music festival honoring the military is expected to come to Norfolk in 2022, according to city officials.

City leaders are expected to announce Military Festival will be held Memorial Day Weekend 2022 at Town Point Park and Norfolk Scope Arena.

A press conference will be held Monday morning.

According to a media release, the festival is a partnership between the City of Norfolk, SevenVenues and Whisper Concerts, and "the annual event will honor armed forces and feature concerts national touring artists and military and corporate displays."

A city of Norfolk spokesperson would not provide additional information than included in the release.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander is scheduled to speak Monday, along with the president of the Patriotic Music Festival Ira Agricola and Commander of the Mid-Atlantic Region Charles Rock.