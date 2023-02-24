Hampton Roads community reacts to war in Ukraine one year later

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 7,000 civilians have been killed and 11,000 have been injured.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, killing and wounding thousands.

Despite the losses, Ukraine still stands and continues to fight, with aid coming from countries around the world.

Friday, the U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people, aiming them at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier.

In the last year, both the U.S. government and people in places like Hampton Roads have offered support.

Some now say it’s time for the U.S. to move on, but others, like Rabbi Roz Mandelburg, say we can’t.

One year ago, Mandelburg and her Norfolk congregation were praying for people in Ukraine.

A year later, they’re still praying.

"It’s devastating and I really can’t believe it’s still going on," Mandelburg said.

During a recent trip to Kyiv, President Joe Biden said Ukraine still has U.S. support.

"There will continue to be hard and very bitter days. Victories and tragedies. But Ukraine is steeled for the fight ahead. And the United States, together with our allies and partners, are going to continue to have Ukraine's back as it defends itself," he said.

Friday night, the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association gathered about 30 people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for a candlelight vigil to mark the day. Some in the group have lost loved ones, like the association's president, Anna Makhorkina.

"Unfortunately, I have lost some people I know and friends," she said.

But she, and many others, say they're proud their country is still standing.

"It feels like forever, like eternity. At the same time, it’s encouraging and gives us all hope," Makhorkina said.

Mandelburg said while this war is not specifically a Jewish war, Ukraine does have the fifth-largest Jewish population in Europe.

"I still feel a responsibility to speak out. I was reading on the experiences of the Jewish community a year later and how it’s really been a year of grief, but also of grit for them," Mandelburg said.

She said they haven’t stopped showing their support vocally and financially and hopes others continue to do the same.

"I do understand war fatigue; however, these people are suffering by kind of an accident of birth," she said. "I think it’s upon us to do whatever we can."