WASHINGTON D.C. (WVEC) — The federal Ashanti Alert is expected to take a big step forward on Tuesday.

The bill is named after Ashanti Billie, who was abducted from JEB Little Creek last year, only to be found murdered in North Carolina.

Congressman Scott Taylor (R, VA-02) is expected to introduce a national version of the alert to the House of Representatives.

SEE ALSO: Money identified to fund federal Ashanti Alert

Ashanti Billie was 19 years old at the time of her abduction; too old for an Amber Alert and too young for a Silver Alert. But her parents thought an alert could have helped save their daughter's life.

Since then, the Brandy and Meltony Billie helped turn the "Critically Missing Adult Alert" into law in Virginia.

Now a federal version of the alert, sponsored by Rep. Taylor, would expand this system across the U.S. Under the bill, when a national Ashanti Alert is issued, the Department of Justice would work with the Amber Alert network to get the word out.

An alert would be limited to areas where that person could most likely be.

The Billies will be at the Capitol when the bill is heard Tuesday. We're told the plan is for both sides to have about 10 minutes to discuss the bill, and then if there aren't any objections, the bill should pass.

Ashanti Alert Federal Bill by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2018 WVEC