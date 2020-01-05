Coast Guard names first woman Judge Advocate General

Rear Adm. Melissa Bert is the first woman to hold that position with the branch. She's the Coast Guard's 20th chief counsel and seventh judge advocate general.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday, the Coast Guard promoted Rear Adm. Melissa Bert to Judge Advocate General and Chief Counsel.

"As judge advocate general and chief counsel, Bert will lead a group of legal professionals who are responsible for the delivery of all legal services in support of the Coast Guard's missions, its units and its people," the Coast Guard explained in a release.

Previously, she was the director of Governmental and Public Affairs for the Coast Guard.

She has a host of experience with legal endeavors for the Coast Guard, and has been awarded the United Way American Values Award, the Joint Superior Service medal, two Legions of Merit and three Meritorious Service Medals.