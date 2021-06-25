Legacy of late Navy sailor lives on; parents continue to advocate for 'The Brandon Act'

It's been 3 years since sailor Brandon Caserta took his own life. His parents now say that they feel more hopeful than ever in the push to pass 'The Brandon Act.'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — “He was charismatic, he was funny, he was personable. He liked to help everybody, no matter what they were going through,” said Teri Caserta of her son, Brandon.

It was on June 25, 2018, when aviation electrician Brandon Caserta died by suicide. He was serving at Naval Station Norfolk.

His parents say he was bullied and harassed by other service members. A command investigation revealed that brash leadership at HSC-28 contributed to Brandon’s fateful decision.

“It takes every single one of us to do something about it,” said organizer Danitza James, while talking about suicide prevention.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) helped to organize a vigil at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach on Friday night.

Multiple agencies and community resources related to mental health care for military members were also at the event. The gathering additionally highlighted “The Brandon Act.”

“You don’t want to be where we are,” said Teri. She and Brandon’s father, Patrick, have lobbied for two years now.

“We can’t bring him back. But we can save others and that’s what this is all about, is saving service members' lives in the future. And the only way to do that is if we, the people, unite and push Congress to do what they need to do,” said Patrick.

Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) was a driving force for the bill’s introduction and reintroduction. It has received bipartisan support.

The Brandon Act would create a path for service members to seek mental health care, both in confidence and outside the chain of command. If passed, the law would be designed to protect against retaliation.

“All of us can amplify the need for this legislation,” said Sindy Benavides, CEO of LULAC.

“Are you the most hopeful you’ve ever been in the passage of The Brandon Act?,” 13News Now asked the Casertas.

“This year, yes,” said Patrick. “I think it’s different. I like to think positively that new people in DOD and Congress’ outlook, because the people have spoken, I think we have a good chance at this.”