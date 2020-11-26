Holiday Homecoming: Submarine USS John Warner returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — USS John Warner (SSN 785) and its crew returned Naval Station Norfolk from deployment Wednesday, a day before Thanksgiving.
The Virginia-class attack submarine supported national security interests and maritime security operations while it was deployed. The John Warner covered approximately 36,000 nautical miles and conducted port visits in Rota, Spain and Faslane, Scotland.
“The U.S. Navy and Submarine Force will always remain ready to answer the nation’s call regardless of what is occurring around the world or at home,” said Cmdr. William Wiley. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m sure our competitors watched to see if the challenges affected our local and deployed operations. Conducting the deployment under these circumstances shows that Sailors will find a way to operate our great warships forward deployed, around the world, wherever our nation’s leadership needs us.”
To keep morale high, crew members held game tournaments, had weekly movie nights, and hosted triathlons aboard the sub.
Fast-attack submarines, such as the John Warner, are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. They project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.
USS John Warner is the 12th Virginia-class attack submarine and the first ship to bear the name of U.S. Senator John Warner. It has a crew compliment of 15 officers and 117 enlisted sailors.