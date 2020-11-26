Holiday Homecoming: Submarine USS John Warner returns to Naval Station Norfolk

The Virginia-class attack sub arrived at its homeport from deployment in time for Thanksgiving.

NORFOLK, Va. — USS John Warner (SSN 785) and its crew returned Naval Station Norfolk from deployment Wednesday, a day before Thanksgiving.

The Virginia-class attack submarine supported national security interests and maritime security operations while it was deployed. The John Warner covered approximately 36,000 nautical miles and conducted port visits in Rota, Spain and Faslane, Scotland.

“The U.S. Navy and Submarine Force will always remain ready to answer the nation’s call regardless of what is occurring around the world or at home,” said Cmdr. William Wiley. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m sure our competitors watched to see if the challenges affected our local and deployed operations. Conducting the deployment under these circumstances shows that Sailors will find a way to operate our great warships forward deployed, around the world, wherever our nation’s leadership needs us.”

To keep morale high, crew members held game tournaments, had weekly movie nights, and hosted triathlons aboard the sub.