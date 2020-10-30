Navy lagging in implementing ship repair improvements

GAO says the Navy has only put six of 39 recommendations into place to improve on its maintenance completion record.

NORFOLK, Va. — Since 2015, the Government Accountability Office has made 39 unclassified recommendations related to Navy ship maintenance delays.

The Navy or the Department of Defense concurred or partially concurred with 37 recommendations, but they had implemented just six of those recommendations as of September 2020.

The bottom line, according to a new GAO report published this week is repair jobs just aren't getting done on time.

From the fiscal year 2014 to the end of the fiscal year 2020, the Navy incurred more than 38,600 days of maintenance delay.

"It's a very serious problem and the Navy needs to be doing more to fix it," said retired Navy captain Joe Bouchard.

The former commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk says if the problem isn't corrected, the consequences could be dire.