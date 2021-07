A tweet from Joint Base Langley-Eustis said nobody was hurt during incident which led to the lockdown.

HAMPTON, Va. — A security incident of some kind triggered a lockdown at the hospital on Langley Air Force Base Friday.

Officials with Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE) were investigating the incident to determine its exact nature and exactly what happened.

A tweet from JBLE said nobody was hurt during the incident. The same tweet, which posted at 2:29 p.m., said that security lifted the lockdown.