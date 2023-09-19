Senate Democrats slam Republican Tuberville over his hold on more than 300 military officers' promotions

Va. Sen Tim Kaine says: "Quit punishing those who are serving this country."

WASHINGTON — Criticism continues to mount for Sen. Tommy Tubervillle (R-Alabama), and his on-going hold on the promotions of more than 300 senior military officers that dates back to March.

Because of the maneuver, the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy currently do not have Senate-confirmed chiefs of staff.

Senate Democrats gathered outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday.

Senators Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island), Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) all spoke out.

They said Tuberville is endangering U.S. national security by preventing generals and admirals from taking key commands.

And they blasted Tuberville's call for the Senate to get around the blockade by holding a confirmation vote on each nomination, individually.

"Don't tell people in the military and don't tell those of us who care about it that we should take care of a few of the brass and punish everybody else.," said Kaine. "That is not a serious offer. It's directly contrary to the military ethic. And it's directly contrary to what we should do as senators. The GOP should prevail upon Senator Tuberville, quit punishing those who are serving this country."