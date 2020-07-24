x
USNS William McLean returning home from deployment

The crew of civilian mariners has spent the last 10 months in the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Gulf.
Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims
The dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) transits alongside the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) July 9, 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy support crew is coming back to norfolk after a 10-month deployment!

USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) will be back home on Sunday. The crew of civilian mariners spent time in the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Gulf.

Ships like the McLean make sure the Navy's warships and carriers can get fuel and supplies while at sea.

When the ship docks at Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday, there will be  a limited number of people to greet the crew because of the coronavirus pandemic.

