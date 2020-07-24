USNS William McLean returning home from deployment

The crew of civilian mariners has spent the last 10 months in the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Gulf.

USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) will be back home on Sunday. The crew of civilian mariners spent time in the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Gulf.

Ships like the McLean make sure the Navy's warships and carriers can get fuel and supplies while at sea.