USS Bataan coming home to Naval Station Norfolk following 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based USS Bataan is coming home after a seven-month deployment.
The crew will pull into Naval Staton Norfolk on Saturday.
Sailors and Marines deployed back in December 2019 as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group.
The crew left just as the coronavirus pandemic started to spread, closing ports all across the world.
The group had to develop creative ways to maintain readiness. The Bataan worked with allies and partners in the U.S. Second, Fifth, and Sixth Fleets.
RELATED: Virginia lawmakers react to the US House vote to restrain Trump’s military powers against Iran