USS Harry S. Truman to return to Naval Station Norfolk, marks final homecoming for strike group

The Truman's return marks the final homecoming for the Truman Carrier Strike Group and the end of their deployment.

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Harry S. Truman will be the last of the naval vessels part of the Truman Carrier Strike Group to return to its homeport after spending nearly seven months at sea.

The Truman will dock at Naval Station Norfolk on June 16. It left Norfolk in November 2019 to conduct maritime operations in the 2nd, 5th and 6th fleet of operations.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the strike group was forced to remain at sea in the western Atlantic since April.

The Truman has helped support global security around the world. Its return marks the final homecoming for the Truman Carrier Strike Group.

The USS Normandy and USS Forrest Sherman returned on June 5. Those vessels deployed on Sept. 19, 2019. The Truman deployed a couple months later on Nov. 18.