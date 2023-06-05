x
USS Stout commanding officer relieved of duty

According to a news release posted on the Navy's website, Commander Jeffrey Applebaugh was relieved due to a "loss of confidence in his ability to command."
Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Billy Ho
The guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) in the Mediterranean Sea.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy has relieved the commanding officer of the Norfolk-based guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) after just eight months on the job.

The news release offered no specific details. It said that Commander Applebaugh will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. 

The release said, "There is no impact to the command's mission or schedule due to the relief."

The Navy named Capt. Scott Rosetti as interim commanding officer until permanent relief, Cmdr. Desmond Walker, takes command.

