Chase changes course, will seek GOP nomination for governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase reversed course Friday, saying she would no longer run for governor as an independent and would instead seek the Republican nomination for the race.

Less than a week ago, Chase announced she had decided to run as an independent in protest of the state GOP’s decision to hold a convention instead of a primary to pick the Republican nominee.