Democratic state Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy formally launches bid for Virginia governor

Jennifer Carroll Foy says the "status quo in Virginia" isn't working and wants to be an advocate for working families

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy has formally launched her bid for Virginia governor, using email and social media to make her first appeal to voters amid the social distancing constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-term lawmaker, attorney and mom of toddler twin boys says she'll be an advocate for working families.