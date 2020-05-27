Democratic state Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy formally launches bid for Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy has formally launched her bid for Virginia governor, using email and social media to make her first appeal to voters amid the social distancing constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-term lawmaker, attorney and mom of toddler twin boys says she'll be an advocate for working families.
She says the “status quo in Virginia” isn't working for too many people. Many Democrats are expected to get into the 2021 race to replace Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who cannot serve consecutive terms.
