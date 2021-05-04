Rep. Luria invites President Biden for return visit to Hampton Roads

Rep. Elaine Luria invited President Joe Biden to come back and to get a first-hand look at Naval Station Norfolk and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

NORFOLK, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) has invited President Joe Biden to return to Hampton Roads.

She extended the invitation on Monday, when the President visited Yorktown and Tidewater Community College.

Luria specifically invited Biden to come back and to get a first-hand look at Naval Station Norfolk and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

She said the President seemed receptive to the idea.

"That would be wonderful, wonderful for our sailors, wonderful for our Navy, and wonderful for everyone who supports the Navy and the military in our region, to know that the President wants to come visit and understand the work that they do," Luria said.