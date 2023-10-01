x
Politics

Luria heading back to D.C. to lecture at Georgetown

The former Congresswoman to be a "Fellow," and lead a discussion group on "Bipartisanship in a Post-January 6 World."

WASHINGTON — After completing two terms in Congress, former Rep. Elaine Luria (D, VA-02) is returning to Washington.

Luria announced on Twitter that she will become a "Spring 2023 Fellow" at Georgetown University.

Luria will work with students and the next generation of policy leaders and public servants. Her 8-week discussion group is titled "Bipartisanship in a Post-January 6 World."

It will focus on "pulling back the curtain and providing an all-access pass to the inner workings in D.C."

Luria will rely upon her time in the House of Representatives, where she served as Vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee, a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, and a member of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Additionally, Luria's prior experience as a Naval Academy graduate and a 20-year Naval officer will come in handy when the program reaches Week 8 and focuses on "The U.S. Navy and China." 

Luria said she wants to "help facilitate difficult conversations, cross party lines, and share her experiences in politics."

