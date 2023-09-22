Abortion rights, tax cuts some of many key issues top of voters' minds as early voting kicks off

Early voting kicked started in Hampton Roads and across Virginia Friday with some people showing up to the polls to get their votes in for the upcoming election.

NORFOLK, Va. — With early voting kicking off Friday in Hampton Roads, issues such as abortion and tax cuts are top of mind for voters.

Between the House of Delegates and the state Senate, there are 140 seats up for grabs in Virginia's upcoming election.

Depending on the outcome of the November election, it's possible the democratic-controlled legislative positions could flip, changing control of one or both chambers.

Leslie Caughell, a Virginia Wesleyan University political science associate professor, said there are a few key issues that could see big changes if that occurs.

"The abortion ban is something that's gotten a lot of attention. I think you can also anticipate the rolling back of some of the policies that are still in place from the last legislative session under former Governor Northam, that Republicans have disliked, so possibly some of the vote access laws," Caughell explained.

Governor Glenn Youngkin attempted multiple times to implement at 15-week ban on abortion, following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

"I think Governor [Glenn] Youngkin has been very clear that in his next budget, he wants permanent tax cuts, not tax rebates," Caughell said.

Virginia law allows abortion during the first and second trimesters, but procedures may be done during the third trimester unless the pregnant person's health is in danger. However, the governor has pushed for restrictions — but said he wants to allow exceptions for rape, incest and saving the life of the pregnant person.

Caughell said this is likely going to be the first change Virginians see, if the GOP takes control of the state following the 2023 election.

"I think Virginia is going to be really interesting because abortion is on the ballot in the same way it's been on referendums across the country," Caughell said. "I find it really, really impossible to believe that, should Republicans take both chambers, that that issue would not be on the forefront of what they do."

Caughell said she hopes voters take the time now, while early voting is an option, to research the candidates and find what they like. She said it is easy to see reports of the biggest topics discussed by politicians and headlines for key issues, but that it's best to think on the individual level of what you care about and how a candidate would impact you.

"I would really hope that people would think, okay what do I really care about? What matters to me? And then figure out where the politicians stand on those issues," Caughell said.

Early voting in Hampton Roads

Early voting kicked off Friday, September 22 and runs through November 4. Election Day is November 7.

During early voting, people can cast ballots in person at their local registrar's office or vote by mail. This year, however, voters are seeing a redrawing of political maps with new district boundaries.

A few residents showed up to Norfolk's Election Office Friday to be some of the first to cast their ballot for the upcoming election.

"We came to vote!" Norfolk residents, Patricia Humphrey and Regina Williams, exclaimed as they walked out together with their 'I Voted!' stickers on their shirts. "We want to make sure our vote counts."

Humphrey and Regina Williams' eyes are set on someone who can address several issues from senior and youth services to disability assistance.

"When a candidate comes up and says I'm going to help the seniors, or I'm going to help the youth, we expect them to do that," Williams said.