AG Mark Herring: Virginia will extend voter registration deadline after database outage

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring tweeted that the state would extend its deadline to register to vote through Thursday, October 15.

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday morning, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring tweeted that the state would extend its deadline to register to vote through Thursday, October 15.

This comes after a cut cable shut down the voter registration database (and other state websites) from about 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the last day Virginians were previously able to register to vote in the November 2020 election.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Judge says he will GRANT our request to extend voter registration deadline until 11:59pm on Thursday, October 15. Register to vote now!! — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) October 14, 2020

After the registration interruption, Governor Ralph Northam said in a press conference that the state was exploring options to extend the deadline, so people who were planning to register yesterday would have a chance to do so.

The Virginia Department of Elections sent out a release praising the decision later Wednesday morning. Commissioner Chris Piper reminded people of their registration options.

“The Department welcomes today’s court decision to extend the voter registration deadline through Thursday, October 15th," Piper wrote.

"This gives eligible Virginians additional time to register or update their current voter registration record. We encourage Virginians to access the Citizen’s Portal at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo today or use one of the many other options available for registering to vote.”

If you need to register, you can do so online with a valid ID, or you can register in person at your local voter registrar's office or DMV.

We have information on the voting process in our 2020 Voter's Guide.