What early voting numbers show for Hampton Roads ahead of high profile November elections

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, more than 33,000 votes were cast so far this year, statewide.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The earliest numbers are in for the first days of Virginia's early voting window.

This November, all General Assembly lawmaking seats are up for grabs, in a widely-watched election cycle that will determine who controls the state's lawmaking body.

In 2021, more than 1.1 million votes were cast in the November General Election.

The seven cities making up the Hampton Roads region account for less than 10% of that total, with more than 2,400 votes cast as of Wednesday.

Here are those totals across the localities so far:

Virginia Beach: 872

Norfolk: 194

Chesapeake: 499

Portsmouth: 256

Suffolk: 321

Newport News: 73

Hampton: 239

Those totals include both mail and in-person votes.

VPAP has also tracked the mail-in application data across the localities, as well as by the House of Delegates and State Senate race.

The seven cities make up more than 56,000 applications:

Virginia Beach: 21,000

Norfolk: 8,000

Chesapeake: 9,000

Portsmouth: 3,500

Suffolk: 4,000

Newport News: 6,000

Hampton: 4,800