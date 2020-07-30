North Carolina State Board of Elections gives 12 reasons why absentee voting is safe

In 2020, voters must vote on their ballot in the presence of one witness. The witness must also sign the absentee return envelope.

RALEIGH, N.C. — While misconceptions continue to circulate about the reliability of absentee/mail-in voting, the North Carolina State Board of Elections has released several reasons why the voting method is absolutely secure.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, election officials have worked to make sure that elections in the Tar Heel state are safe, accessible and accurate, no matter how citizens choose to vote.

Here are 12 reasons why absentee by-mail voting is a safe way to vote according to the state's Board of Elections: