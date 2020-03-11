North Carolina State Senate Race for District 1

Republican North Carolina State Senator Bob Steinburg faces Democrat Tess Judge in the race for District 1.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bob Steinburg is the Republican incumbent representing District 1 in the North Carolina State Senate. His opponent is Democrat Tess Judge.

Who is Bob Steinburg?

Bob Steinburg is a retired businessman who worked in sales and marketing, mostly for national companies. People in northeastern North Carolina know him as the writer of the newspaper column A Conservative's Viewpoint, which appeared in a number of publications.

Among other things, Steinburg served four terms as president of Edenton Emergency Aid which helps people in Chowan County who find themselves experiencing financial hardship.

Steinburg began serving in the North Carolina Senate in 2019.

Bob and his wife of 48 years, Marie, retired from Richmond, Va. to Edenton nearly two decades ago. They have two sons and two grandchildren.

Who is Tess Judge?

Tess Judge is a businesswoman and community leader from the Outer Banks who describes herself as having "a passion for public service." She said she decided to run for the North Carolina Senate to make sure people in northeastern North Carolina "have exceptional educational opportunities, better access to health care and more money in their pockets."

Judge has run a number of small businesses throughout the years. She and her late husband, Warren, moved to northeastern North Carolina in 1989. Judge has served on many public, private and voluntary sector boards. She's active in her church and in a number of civic organizations.