Early voting begins in Virginia for the November elections

In the past, Virginia voters had to have a reason for voting early or by mail, but a new law has gotten rid of the requirement.

NORFOLK, Va. — Early voting in Virginia begins on Friday, September 17 for the November 2021 elections.

Registered voters have until Saturday, October 30 to vote at early voting locations across the Commonwealth.

Important Dates to Remember:

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 12.

The last day to vote early in person is Saturday, Oct. 30.

And the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

What is on the ballot in Virginia?

Voters in the Commonwealth will be casting their ballots for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, house of delegates, and of course, local elections as well.

In-person early voting

The times of operation for voting vary depending on where voters live.

People who plan to vote in person must show a proper form of ID, such as a driver’s license, to cast their ballots in Virginia.

However, new state law allows Virginians to also use a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents with the voter’s name and address.

Voting by mail

Virginia voters must request a ballot online from the Virginia Department of Elections. Do not expect to just get a ballot in the mail. Click here to apply online to vote by mail.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 22 at 5 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

Voters may also cast their ballots in person on Election Day.