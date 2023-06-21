With primary elections over, here are the State Senate races across coastal Virginia to watch

There were more than 150,000 absentee ballots collected for the June primaries across Virginia, most of which came from Democratic primary races

Early returns by the Department of Elections show approximately 58,000 people voted in the four State Senate primary races featured in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia.

After Tuesday's primary elections across the Commonwealth, the candidates are set for a November election that expects to be tightly contested, as both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly are up for election in an already-split lawmaking body.

Senate District 18 (Portsmouth, Chesapeake)

State Sen. Louise Lucas (D) vs Tony Goodwin (R)

Redistricting forced longtime State Senators Lionell Spruill and Louise Lucas against one another in the Democratic Primary for the newly redrawn district covering both Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

Tony Goodwin, a small business owner in Portsmouth, told 13News Now that he doesn't mind the challenge of trying to unseat a politician who's been involved since he was in elementary school.

"It’s a new day and new time and I’ve been working in this community for a quarter of a century to prove to our community that I’m here to make a big difference," Goodwin said.

Senate District 21 (Norfolk)

Angelia Williams Graves (D) vs. Giovanni Dolmo (independent)

13News Now confirmed through elections officials in Norfolk that Giovanni Dolmo has entered the Senate District race as an independent candidate. He previously ran for office against Del. Jackie Glass to fill the vacant seat once occupied by former Del. Jay Jones.

Senate District 17

Clinton Jenkins (D) vs Emily Brewer (R)

The two sitting House of Delegates members will face off against each other for a Senate race encompassing portions of the Western Tidewater region such as Isle of Wight County, Northampton County, and more.

Senate District 19

Christie New Craig (R) vs Myra Payne (D)