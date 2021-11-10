Virginia Redistricting Commission could leave state maps to VA Supreme Court, move onto Congressional maps

After splitting votes, once again, on partisan lines, some commissioners said they failed in the new redistricting initiative. They could shift focus on Thursday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Redistricting Commission may give up on drawing State Senate and House of Delegate maps after splitting votes, once again, along partisan lines.

The commission missed Sunday’s deadline to submit the state maps.

On Friday, some commissioners said they failed with the new redistricting initiative after 8-8 votes along Democratic and Republican party lines halted the process again.

“That you come down to 8-8 votes that are partisan, why are we surprised," said state senator Mamie Locke.

Commissioners could formally decide to move onto congressional district maps on Thursday, leaving the Supreme Court of Virginia in charge of drawing state districts.

“I think our work is done, and what a shame it is," said Redistricting Commission co-chair Greta Harris on Friday.

“I never want to be involved in this again because this is not right," Commissioner James Abrenio said Friday. "I hope the courts understand what’s happening here and understand they have a duty that we failed to complete."

Virginia Redistricting Commission discussions collapsed Friday, with some Democratic commissioners walking out, frustrated with a lack of progress and compromise.

“Every single discussion that we’ve had in every single meeting has been a partisan discussion, every single discussion," said Locke, who stayed while Harris and others left, breaking quorum and ending the meeting

Monday, co-chair Mackenzie Babichenko said the commission still needs to officially decide if they’re turning over the State Senate and House of Delegate maps to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

“If we are reaching a consensus of not pursuing the state maps, and I think it needs to be a consensus, we need to talk about it," Babichenko said.

The court would hire two experts to draw maps using the commission’s criteria.

On Monday's virtual meeting, Virginia voter Ankit Jain asked commissioners to make changes to the process before they move onto U.S. House maps.

“I'm begging you to hire one map drawer and not two, I think we can all agree the two map drawers didn’t work last time and won’t work this time," Jain said.

The commission previously decided to hire two partisan map drawers to present conflicting maps, after deciding to hire contrasting legal counsel representing Republican and Democratic interests as well.

Commissioners couldn’t take any action Monday because they met virtually, leaving the decisions about the next steps to Thursday's meeting.

State law does give the commission two weeks to submit state maps after missing Sunday’s deadline, but some commissioners already said there’s no way forward with that process.

After months of meetings dominated by political divides, the commission now returns to square one.