Virginia supreme court rejects redistricting challenge

A state law enacted last year changed how prisoners are counted; they are now considered residents of their last address before incarceration.

VIRGINIA, USA — The Supreme Court of Virginia has rejected a legal challenge to a state law that changes how prison inmates are counted for purposes of redistricting.

The challenge came from individuals, including southwest Virginia state Sen. Travis Hackworth, who argued that inmates should be counted as residents of the prisons where they are housed.

A state law enacted last year changed how prisoners are counted; they are now considered residents of their last address before incarceration.