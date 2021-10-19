Virginia launches website to help people stay informed about voting, elections process

Commissioner Christopher Piper said the site's goal is to boost confidence in the elections process.

The Virginia Department of Elections launched a website to help people stay informed about voting and the elections process.

The department said the "Vote with Confidence" site has information about when and where people can vote, how Virginia conducts its elections, and key dates and deadlines.

It also details measures taken to combat potential voting irregularities and ensure the accuracy of election outcomes.

According to the department, the website's information will be of interest to new voters and seasoned ballot casters alike. Commissioner Christopher Piper said the site's goal is to boost confidence in the elections process.

“While the voting process is something most Virginians pay attention to a few days every year, the system that ensures a trusted election outcome never stops,” said Piper. “That is the job of more than 133 certified registrars and their staff who follow 470 pages of election law. They work year-round to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections with the help of some 15,000 volunteers.