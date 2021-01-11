McAuliffe's event canceled in Virginia Beach, Youngkin remains scheduled to visit ahead of Election Day

Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe were both scheduled to visit Virginia Beach. McAuliffe's event was canceled.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Oct. 31, 2021.

Election Day is approaching, and both candidates running for governor want to make sure people are getting out to vote.

Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe were both initially scheduled to hold events in Virginia Beach on Monday, Nov. 1, but a spokesperson for McAuliffe said he would no longer be having one in Hampton Roads.

Instead, McAuliffe will be campaigning today in a different portion of the state.

Youngkin is still on schedule to host a rally today at Neptune's Park, which is located on Atlantic Avenue, at 5 p.m.

This all comes after the candidates were encouraging voters across the state to cast their early ballots ahead of Election Day. Sunday, Oct. 31 was the last day of early voting.

Over the weekend, McAuliffe made visits to Richmond and northern Virginia to share his mission, while Youngkin campaigned in the southwest areas of the state.