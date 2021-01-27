Glenn Youngkin joins crowded GOP lineup for Virginia governor's race

Youngkin is the retired CEO of The Carlyle Group, an international firm that manages about $230 billion in investments.

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday, another Republican candidate announced his candidacy for Virginia governor: retired businessman Glenn Youngkin.

He's the retired CEO of The Carlyle Group, an international firm that manages about $230 billion in investments.

In his announcement, Youngkin said he was guided by faith, and aimed to make Virginia more family-friendly by lowering the cost of living, and improving opportunities "for all Virginians to get ahead."

Youngkin lives in Northern Virginia, and was raised in Richmond and Virginia Beach.

His opponents for the Republican nomination are State Sen. Amanda Chase, State Rep. Kirk Cox, veteran Sergio de la Pena, activist Merle Rutledge, Jr., veteran Kurt Santini and businessman Pete Snyder.

If he secures the nomination, he will run against one of the declared Democratic opponents, which include former State Rep. Jennifer Carroll Foy, State Rep. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former governor Terry McAuliffe and State Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

“I’m running for governor because I believe we must rebuild and reimagine Virginia’s future and make it the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family. As a homegrown Virginian, I can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch career politicians and insiders in Richmond turn our Commonwealth into California or New York – a place where the cost of living for families is too high and the opportunities for all Virginians to get ahead are too few.

“I’m not a politician, and I certainly don’t have the 120 years of combined political baggage that my opponents have. They talk a lot about solving problems, but I’ve actually done it. I spent the last 30 years building business, creating jobs, and bringing people together to succeed. Guided by my faith, I will bring that same dedication to serving Virginians.