x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia

Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor's race

Marcus-David Peters was killed by Richmond police in 2018 during a mental health crisis and his sister is running in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RICHMOND, Va. — The sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018 has announced her candidacy for next year's Virginia gubernatorial race. 

Princess Blanding is the sister of Marcus-David Peters. He was a 24-year-old high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis. 

RELATED: Sister of man killed by police blasts 'ineffective' law

Blanding said Tuesday that she is running under the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party.

Blanding said her platform is "to build a diverse, inclusive, and liberated Virginia for all." 

Since her brother's death, Blanding has become an activist on police reform and social justice issues.

Related Articles