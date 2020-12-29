Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor's race

Marcus-David Peters was killed by Richmond police in 2018 during a mental health crisis and his sister is running in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race.

RICHMOND, Va. — The sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018 has announced her candidacy for next year's Virginia gubernatorial race.

Princess Blanding is the sister of Marcus-David Peters. He was a 24-year-old high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Blanding said Tuesday that she is running under the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party.

Blanding said her platform is "to build a diverse, inclusive, and liberated Virginia for all."